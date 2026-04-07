Exclusive — GA Candidate Ryan Millsap: GOP Needs to Pass Save America Act, Have Courage and Backbone to Win in November

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Ryan Millsap talked about voting.

Millsap said, “We need to have more courage, more backbone. We need to pass the Save Act, W e need to do whatever is necessary to put voting in place that is only for citizens, where we can audit those votes one-to-one.”

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