Exclusive — GA Candidate Ryan Millsap: Running for Congress Because Antifa Has Infiltrated Government, Courts

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Ryan Millsap talked about Antifa.

Millsap said that his experiences in DeKalb County are what happens when “they have infiltrated with these Marxist ideas at the highest levels of government, the mid levels of government, the on the ground protesters. They’ve infiltrated the courts. “

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