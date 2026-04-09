Fetterman: American Media ‘Carrying Water for Iran’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that the media are “carrying water for Iran.”

Host Jesse Watters asked, “Senator, do some members of your party think Trump is more dangerous than the Iranians?”

Fetterman answered, “I can’t speak for my other Democrats, but the American media has, essentially, become — carrying water for Iran. And they’re describing the kinds of circumstances, then they forget the way Iran has behaved. And why can’t we just call what Iran has been — and what it continues to do, those things? America is the force of good in the world, and holding Iran accountable, what they’ve done, is important.”

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