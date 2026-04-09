GOP Rep. Deluzio: After November Dems Will Investigate Possible Military Mistakes in Iran

On Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA) said that after the midterm elections in November, Democrats would investigate what happened in U.S. military actions in Iran.

Cooper asked, “You’re calling on Congress to get answers about that Iranian attack on a U.S. facility in Kuwait that killed six American service members in early March. At the time, CNN reported that there were no warnings or sirens that the building didn’t have the kind of fortification to shield it from drones or missiles. CBS just spoke to some of the service members who survived the attack, who reiterated that it was not a fortified position and that it was a known target. Have you seen any appetite among your Republican colleagues on the Armed Services Committee to investigate what happened?”

Deluzio said, “Yeah, and there have been an effort from many of us to push for oversight and investigation. When when word first got out of what happened to those Americans and now with cbs reporting, talking to some of the service members, I would think my Republican colleagues would wake up and decide, this is a time to put our troops and their safety ahead of protecting anyone at the Pentagon. I did see Chairman Crawford of the Intel Committee say something to that effect that he might be open to this. I think, of course, the Congress has got to look at this. This goes back to a tradition, I’m thinking of Harry Truman in the Truman Committee of looking at misconduct and war profiteering and more that put our troops at risk. This is the exact kind of oversight we’ve got to do. It should be bipartisan it if it’s not after November, Democrats will do this.”

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