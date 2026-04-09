Markey: Impeaching Trump ‘Has to Be the Democratic Agenda’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) responded to a question on whether pushing for impeachment is productive or feasible given that Democrats are in the minority by saying that “we must proceed towards the goal of removing Donald Trump from office, and we must do this now. And that has to be the Democratic agenda.”

Co-host Pamela Brown asked, “Obviously, Senator, the president did not kill an entire civilization last night. Is impeachment really a productive or even feasible tool at this point with Republicans in control of Congress?”

Markey answered, “Democrats must proceed with the filing of the impeachment articles. We need to work as hard as we can to put the Republican Party, which is morally bankrupt, which is spineless, which wants to be in a witness protection program, even as moral atrocities are being planned in their name — we must proceed towards the goal of removing Donald Trump from office, and we must do this now. And that has to be the Democratic agenda.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett