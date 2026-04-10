California A.G.: L.A. County Is ‘Sort of Locus’ for Hospice Fraud, But Attention on California Is ‘Political’

During part of an interview with CNN aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Story Is,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said that “there is a sort of locus of activity in L.A. County” for hospice fraud, but California getting lots of attention on the subject is “political weaponization.”

Bonta said, “Hospice fraud is a significant problem. It’s not just in California, but there is a sort of locus of activity in L.A. County.”

Host Elex Michaelson then asked, “Why is that?”

Bonta answered, “I don’t know. It’s — crime does have certain places where there are hotspots, but I do want to make clear that there is hospice fraud throughout the country. Trump himself is focused on Texas and Ohio and Georgia as places for hospice fraud.”

Michaelson then asked, “Yet California is getting a lot of attention. What do you think that’s about? What do you think’s driving that?”

Bonta responded, “I think it’s political. I think it’s partisan. I think it’s political weaponization.”

Michaelson then asked, “Do you think it’s driven by the fact that Gavin Newsom is likely running for president of the United States, and this is a way to attack a potential Democratic nominee?”

Bonta answered, “It could be part of it. The attacks on the Governor have escalated and increased.”

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