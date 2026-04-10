LAPD Chief: Breakdown of Nuclear Family ‘Probably Foundational’ Cause of Gang Problems

On Thursday’s “Larry Elder Show,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell stated that the gang issue is largely due to the breakdown of the nuclear family, and while there are other factors, “That’s probably foundational.”

Host Larry Elder asked, [relevant remarks begin around 58:35] “Chief, we have about just 45 seconds left. The gang situation, isn’t that largely a product of the breakdown of the nuclear family?”

McDonnell answered, “It is. It certainly is. It’s, I think, a number of different things. That’s probably foundational. But I look at what police officers see every day in our communities, the lack of proper nutrition in places, the lack of early childhood education being taken seriously enough, giving — setting the kids up for success, and, then, certainly, the family’s role in raising a young person in the best way possible. But, then, also, what we’ve glamorized, glamorized a gang lifestyle. Since the ’80s, you look at some of the music, some of the movies that have been out there and been very popular, glamorizing a lifestyle that’s dysfunctional and going to get people hurt.”

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