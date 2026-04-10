Trans McBride Admits ‘Dopamine Hit’ of ‘Going Viral’ Addictive for Congressmen

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Sarah McBride.

Marlow said, “So, this is an individual who pretends to be a woman in public, is a man, I’m sure mutilated their body in certain ways to get this way, admits that going viral is like a dopamine hit…and Republicans are debasing themselves just to get attention.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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