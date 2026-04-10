Wasserman Schultz: Trump ‘Owns the Chaos’ in Middle East, He Didn’t Consider Iran Would Attack Allies

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) argued that President Donald Trump “owns the chaos that has been occurring in the region. He owns the fact that he did not consider that Iran would actually attack our allies.”

Wasserman Schultz began by saying, “The degradation of Iran’s ability to be…the most dangerous actor internationally is a good thing.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz then asked, “[T]o your point, Congresswoman, about the question around Lebanon and whether a ceasefire is applicable there as Israel continues to strike Hezbollah targets, are you concerned that the United States’ ability to extract itself from this conflict in the Middle East is going to hinge on the decision-making of Benjamin Netanyahu?”

Wasserman Schultz answered, “The fact that you even have to ask that question is part of the problem. First of all, this whole decision, the entire operation in Iran, is on Donald Trump. He owns the massive increase in gas prices. He owns the chaos that has been occurring in the region. He owns the fact that he did not consider that Iran would actually attack our allies. He owns the fact that they would close the Strait of Hormuz. And so, no, this is not about the decisions of the leader of another country. This is about the decisions that our President made, and how grossly irresponsibly he’s conducted these operations.”

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