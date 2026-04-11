PBS’s Bennett: Media Made Biden’s Mental Fitness ‘The Story’ and Is Being Easier on Trump

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” co-host Geoff Bennett argued that the media isn’t applying the “same scrutiny” to President Donald Trump after it “spent two years making President Biden’s mental fitness, his acuity the story.”

During a discussion with The Atlantic Staff Writer David Brooks and MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart, Bennett said, “Jonathan, 61% of Americans, including 30% of Republicans, now say that President Trump has become erratic with age. That’s according to a recent Reuters-Ipsos poll.”

He continued, “The press corps — I guess we should hold up a mirror to ourselves. The press corps spent two years making President Biden’s mental fitness, his acuity the story. Why isn’t that same scrutiny now being applied to President Trump, broadly?”

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