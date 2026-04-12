Dem Rep. Vindman: Swalwell Should Resign, Drop Out of CA Gov Race

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) said his colleague Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should resign from Congress and drop out of the California governor’s race.

Host Dana Bash said, “A growing chorus of Democrats are denouncing Congressman Eric Swalwell this weekend, after CNN reported that four women made accusations of sexual misconduct against him. Those accusations range from inappropriate messages and pictures to unwanted kissing and touching and, in one case, rape. Here’s Swalwell’s response.”

Swalwell said, “These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They’re absolutely false. They did not happen. They have never happened. And I will fight them with everything that I have. I’ve certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past. But those mistakes are between me and my wife. And to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position.”

Bash said, “And my panel is here now, including a sitting Democratic congressman, Eugene Vindman. What do you think should happen this week? Should the congressman resign? And if not, would you vote to expel him?”

Vindman said, “Yeah. We need to be crystal clear on this. The accusations are absolutely heinous, and his admissions is betraying his family are deplorable. So, Eric Swalwell needs to resign. He needs to drop out of the race. And we have gone far too accustomed to having our senior leaders, our elected officials, fall far below what we expect, their behavior to be, morally, ethically. And so, whether you’re the president of the United States or a representative, we should not tolerate this behavior. And Representative Swalwell needs to go.”

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