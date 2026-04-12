Jayapal: I Would Vote to Expel Swalwell from Congress

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said she would vote to expel Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from Congress.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to ask you about your colleague Congressman Eric Swalwell. You heard me discussing this with Congressman Donalds. He’s facing allegations of sexual assault from a former staff member, which we should say. Swalwell says they are completely false and politically motivated. Notably, though House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Adam Schiff and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi are calling for Swalwell to end his run for California governor. Do you think that Swalwell should drop out of the gubernatorial race?”

Jayapal said, “I absolutely do. This is, as you know, I’ve been very vocal on behalf of survivors of the Epstein scandal. And I think that what we are seeing now is an emergence of women across the country who have been dismissed, told to shut up, told to move on, who have been abused by men in powerful positions. This is not a partisan issue. This cuts across party lines. And it is depravity of the way that women have been treated. And I’m just inspired by the courage and the bravery of the women who came forward. This is clearly a pattern. I’ve already called for Congressman Swalwell to drop out of the gubernatorial race, and I think we have to hold everybody accountable.”

Welker said, “You just heard Congressman Donalds say he would vote to expel Eric Swalwell? Will you vote to expel Eric Swalwell?”

Jayapal said, “And Congressman Gonzalez? I’ve already said that. I think that these things, these charges and allegations and the pattern of abuse. And in Congressman Gonzalez’s case, he actually admitted to the affair with the or to the harassment with his staffer. This is also important for staffers across the Capitol to see that their bosses don’t get to do this to them. So I do think that both of them need to step down from Congress.”

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