Warner: Removing Iran’s Uranium Would Take ‘10,000 Troops on the Ground’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said getting rid of Iran’s enriched uranium “would take 10,000 troops on the ground.”

Host Dana Bash said, “So what the president said in a pretty lengthy social media post is that he’s imposing a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. What do you think of that? Is that a good move?”

Warner said, “This administration, you know, literally days into this war of choice, and we need to continue to remember that this war, there was no imminent threat to America. Donald Trump chose this war. He said there were four goals. First was regime change. And I think all of our intelligence shows the current leadership now is even more radical than the previous leadership. Getting rid of these enriched uranium, these are canisters — 1,000 pounds, very volatile. It would not be some simple operation. It would take 10,000 troops on the ground guarding a perimeter. We have to send special operators in. And the Iranians could then bomb their own facility, potentially trapping our troops in this volatile uranium would be very, very dangerous. The idea that we’ve gotten rid of all of the ballistic missiles. Absolutely not. Thank God we saved those pilots, but they shot down our airplanes.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN