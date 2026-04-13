‘Everyone Is a Lot More Conservative Than They Pretend to Be’: Comic Jeff Dye on Mocking Liberals, Trannies, and Himself

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” comic Jeff Dye talked about politics.

Dye said, “I think everyone’s a lot more conservative than they pretend to be. You know, you could find the most egregious sex-positive, oh, I’m the wildest girl at the bar. And then once you start hanging out with her, she’s going to get mad if you start hooking up with other girls.”

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