Star Comic Jeff Dye Skewers Woke Journos in Mockumentary ‘I Hate PragerU’

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” comic Jeff Dye talked about his mockumentary.

Dye said there are people who have “been told all these lies about Republicans, and then when you start to just scratch the surface a little, you go, ‘Oh, maybe not.’ You know, and that’s what has happened for a lot of people at PragerU. And so that was kind of the premise for the mockumentary.”

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