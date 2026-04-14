Exclusive — Steve Hilton: Tom Steyer More Responsible for ‘Insane Cost of Living’ in California Than Anyone

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton talked about Tom Steyer.

Hilton said, “There’s almost no one more responsible for that than Tom Styer. The reason we have the highest gas prices in the country, the highest electric bills everywhere except Hawaii, and all these insane costs in housing, the most expensive in the country, whatever, a huge part is driven by what they call their climate agenda. … Steyer is responsible for that insane cost of living and impossibility of doing business in California.”

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