Exclusive — Trump-Endorsed Steve Hilton: With Swalwell Out, Time for Republicans to Consolidate Behind Me

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton talked about the race.

Hilton said, “A lot of people have been saying, … we’re going to get two Republicans in the top two. I always said, and you’ve heard — I’ve said it to you, that’s a fantasy. That’s never going to happen.”

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