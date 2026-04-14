GOP Rep. Luna: Swalwell ‘Has Serious Criminal Problems on His Hand’

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) said her colleague Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA), who is set to resign from Congress, had a “reputation.”

According to the Florida Republican, Swalwell was facing “serious criminal problem.”

“All right, Congresswoman, what was Swalwell like in Congress?” host Jesse Watters said. “Did he have a rep?”

Luna replied, “Yes, he did have a reputation. And as you know, Jesse, I was actually the member of Congress that wrote the expulsion resolution for him, and I was ready to call it out and did tell him that if he did not resign by tomorrow, that it would be filed and we did have the votes to expel him from Congress. So what I will say is that many people on the Hill knew about this. Many reporters have come forward, even in talking to me, saying that they had heard stories about this.”

“But I do think that he has serious criminal problems on his hands, and I do think that he might end up in jail, Jesse, and if I could just I could just share with you for a moment, not only did I receive forensic reporting showing that you know, that infamous video of him in the hotel room was indeed him,” she continued. “It was not AI-generated, but I’m also being told that A) more stuff is going to be dropping in the next 24 hours, and then also potentially the individual who recorded that video in that hotel room, Jesse, was a female, and she was underage.”

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