Warnock: Trump ‘Has Contempt for People of Faith’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said President Donald Trump “has contempt for people of faith.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “When you saw that AI-generated photo of the President of the United States depicting himself as Jesus Christ, what did you think?”

Warnock said, “It truly is just one more thing. This man is not a person of faith. I think he actually has contempt for people of faith. I see some of my colleagues, clergy colleagues, lined up going into the White House praying over him, and I don’t believe that Donald Trump believes in much of anything. That there’s no real moral core and religion for him, it’s just one more tool in the toolbox of his project of dividing us in order to dominate us. And my call is really to my clergy colleagues, these Christian leaders, when is enough, enough? Is there any line that Donald Trump can cross? Any line that he can cross that would cause him to say, I’m done with this? Why are they so okay with this blasphemy, with this profane thing of the faith, with this mockery of the faith? And so, I was deeply offended, but not surprised. I think that apparently putting his name on buildings isn’t enough. He’s now got to declare himself to be the Christ. To call this egomania is an understatement.”

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