Maher: At Worst, We Might Show Iran It Can’t Act with Impunity

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the worst scenario for Operation Epic Fury is that it “might come out that what we have done is said to Iran, after forty-seven years of this nonsense, you just can’t do it with impunity.”

Maher said, “At worst, it might come out that what we have done is said to Iran, after forty-seven years of this nonsense, you just can’t do it with impunity. Okay, maybe we didn’t get rid of the regime, we didn’t, but at least we put you on notice, you just can’t do the shit you’ve been doing.”

Later, Maher added that it remains to be seen how the situation in Iran will turn out.

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