Energy Sec Wright: Iran’s Regime ‘Falling Apart’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Iranian regime is “falling apart.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “So President Trump and the Truth Social post this morning said if the Iranians don’t take the deal being offered, quote, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant in every single bridge in Iran. No more Mr. Nice guy. They’ll come down faster, come down easy. Are you not concerned that those proposed strikes on civilian infrastructure, including power plants, would hurt the innocent people of Iran and would constitute a war crime?”

Wright said, “Look, the president is looking for maximum leverage, maximum negotiation, maximum leverage in these negotiations. A lot of their infrastructure supports only their war machine. Of course, a lot of it supports civilians as well. But no, I’m not worried about that. Negotiations are going very well. A lot of the chatter and noise you hear in public is really the signs of a regime that’s falling apart. Different factions go in different directions. They’re worried about trying to get some leverage at the end of these negotiations. I think President Trump and Vice President Vance have us on a pathway to a good ending of this conflict before long.”

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