A synagogue in north London has become the latest Jewish institution in recent weeks to come under attack after an alleged firebombing on Saturday evening.

According to the Community Security Trust (CST), Britain’s leading private Jewish security organisation, the Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow suffered minor damage in an apparent arson attack.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said that the attack was the third in as many days, and came in the wake of attacks against Jewish institutions in Finchley, Golders Green and Hendon. Fortunately, there were no injuries or significant damage reported in the latest incident on Saturday.

Last month, the Iranian-backed Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) claimed that it was behind the firebombing of four Jewish ambulances in London. The emerging group has also claimed responsibility for attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Concerns have been raised throughout Western nations of terror attacks against Jewish and American organisations in reprisal for the conflict in Iran.

“This is now becoming a terrifying spate of daily arson attacks on the Jewish community. It betrays a cataclysmic failure of the state – politicians, police chiefs and prosecutors – to tackle antisemitic extremism in this country, which has gone largely unchecked for two and a half years,” a spokesman for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said.

“Britain is fundamentally a different country now. Still, the Government refuses to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an obvious first step to address foreign radicalisation and interference. It is shocking if apparent concern for the sensitivities of a violent Iranian regime is more important to the Government than the welfare of Jewish people in this country,” the group added.

Responding to the attack, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am appalled by recent attempted antisemitic arson attacks in North London. This is abhorrent and it will not be tolerated. Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain.

“We are increasing visible policing and those responsible will be found and brought to justice. We will not rest in the pursuit of perpetrators.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis described the incident as a “cowardly arson attack” and said: “A sustained campaign of violence and intimidation against the Jewish community of the UK is gathering momentum.

“This sustained attack on our community’s ability to worship and live in safety is an attack on the values that bind us all together. Thank God, no lives have been lost, but we cannot, and must not, wait for that to change before we understand just how dangerous this moment is for all of our society.”