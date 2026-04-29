Watch Live: Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine Testify Before Congress

Secretary of War and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine testify before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, April 29.

Hegseth and Caine are there to answer questions about the proposed Department of War budget for the upcoming fiscal year and will undoubtedly be asked about the continuing military operations in Iran.

President Donald Trump has ordered a ceasefire while maintaining a blockade of Iran, while peace stalks have appeared to have stalled.