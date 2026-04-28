According to Page Six, Vrabel was seen “buying a gift, apparently for his wife, in Utah just days” after the publication “published cozy photos of him and sports reporter Dianna Russini at a bar in 2020.”

Vrabel was also still seen wearing his wedding ring.

Mike’s purchase for Jen comes on the heels of Page Six publishing a new series of photos of the coach cozying up to Russini at a New York City bar, six years before the photo scandal that rocked the NFL. At the time, an eyewitness spotted the two holding hands and being affectionate at Tribeca Tavern. At the time, Mike was already married to Jen, and Russini was about to say “I do” to her now-husband, Shake Shack exec Kevin Goldschmidt, just six months later. They each have two kids with their respective partners.

Vrabel later told ESPN that he would be missing Day 3 of the NFL Draft to seek counseling.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” he said. “In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

The New England Patriots later said that they support his decision to seek counseling.