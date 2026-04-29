Cuccinelli: We Don’t Have Systems in Place to Catch Fraud Before the Fact

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said that benefits systems at all levels of government have not been adequately set up to catch fraud at the front end, “And so, it’s a lot of chasing the fraud after the fact. That’s a systemic problem.” And there are lessons that should be learned from DOGE.

Cuccinelli said, “[T]he reality is that there are massive amounts of fraud in all of these programs, in just raw dollars…there are large quantities of fraud.”

He continued, “One of the things that DOGE did well, even though it’s not being implemented much, is they brought a [systemization] to analyzing fraud. Like, when you run your Visa card, Chris, Visa automatically runs algorithms. You’ve gotten the phone calls, just like I have, where they flag things for patternistic behavior, or it’s outside the pattern, and you can do that with fraud as well. You can also set your systems up so that they catch those fraudulent patterns more effectively. That has not been done at the — by, really, anybody, federal or state level. And so, it’s a lot of chasing the fraud after the fact. That’s a systemic problem.”

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