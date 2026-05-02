‘You Can’t Base a Party on the Color of Someone’s Skin’: GOP Rep. Carter Calls on GA Legislature to Redistrict

On Friday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) urged his state’s legislature to reconsider congressional district lines in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision on Louisiana v. Callais.

“[L]et me move on to the redistricting issues and the Supreme Court decision to strike down Louisiana’s 2024 electoral map,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “It’s fueling the redistricting debate across the country. Georgia Republicans are pushing to redraw your state’s congressional maps before the midterms, as early voting in the Peach State is already underway. Tell us about the issues here.”

Carter replied, “Well, first of all, I think the Supreme Court got it right. Race should never be a determinant in drawing congressional districts. Not only is it discriminatory, it’s also unconstitutional. So, I applaud the Supreme Court for what they’ve done. This can make a big difference in the next majority for the House of Representatives, and in the southern states, it may result in as many as 12 seats being favored for the Republicans now, and in the state of Georgia, I certainly hope that we will look at this very closely. I hope the legislature will take it up and that we’ll redistrict because you can’t base a party on the color of someone’s skin. Just because they have a certain color skin doesn’t mean they adhere to a certain party.”

“We cannot let the color of your skin be a determinant for your political party or for your congressional lines,” he added.

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