Van Jones: Trump’s Wins in Indiana Embarrassing, ‘What a Petty Little Punching Down Bully’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” network political commentator Van Jones said President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Indiana State Senate challengers who ousted most of the incumbents they faced was embarrassing.

Host John Berman said, “What do you think about retribution Van?”

Jones said, “As as a political motivator I am generally against it. And what a petty little punching down bully to be losing a war. He can’t figure out how to get our gas prices down. He can’t find the Epstein’s files. We’ve got time to wander over here and slap around a bunch of state senators to feel better about himself.”

He added, “I would be embarrassed if I were the president. United States, with the level of crisis that we have, that this is his most important objective. The only thing he’s gotten right, apparently in the past six months. It’s the wrong way to lead. Let people, if people in their state, they’re close to their, constituents, if they didn’t want to change the maps, it’s their prerogative. We don’t have a king now. Look, congratulations. He beat up some people who can’t defend themselves. And we’re losing all around the world right now.”

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