Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump Destruction of DOJ Undermines the ‘Fabric of Our Society’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said President Donald Trump was destroying the Department of Justice, which “undermines the entire democratic fabric of our society.”

Goldman said, “There’s no basis for this investigation. And he is simply abusing the power of his office to get retribution against someone who wrote something unflattering. And it’s just more and more of the same politicized, weaponized stuff that Donald Trump, Todd Blanche, Kash Patel are doing that is devastating and destroying the Department of Justice.”

He continued, “Kash Patel has completely abused the law, his power, and is misusing the law. So it is clear that he and Donald Trump and Todd Blanche are charging people purely based on their political affiliation or whether they did something that the president didn’t like.”

He added, “Once you get to the point where our government is not abiding by the law, then what’s to say a corporate contract, can’t be nullified by one party? That’s just like I don’t, the president is not following the law. Why do I need to follow this? This is a bad contract. I’m just voiding it. And then you get the full destruction of our economy and everything breaks down. The reason why we have the best economy in the world is because we have reliable laws, reliable courts, settled expectations, and the rule of law, not the rule of one man, prevails. And if that goes away because of the corruption in the Department of Justice, it not only undermines the Department of Justice, it undermines the entire democratic fabric of our society.”

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