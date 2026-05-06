Fmr. Biden DOJ Spox: Becerra ‘Was Not Effective in Government’, I Don’t Trust Him

On Tuesday’s “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Political Commentator Xochitl Hinojosa, who served as Director of the DOJ Office of Public Affairs during the Biden administration, said that she doesn’t trust California gubernatorial candidate former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) to stand up to the Trump administration because “he was not effective in government. And I think that a lot of people in the Biden administration are talking about this, because they realize that he was not an effective HHS Secretary.”

Hinojosa said, “I think the other thing with the Democratic base right now is they want a fighter. And we saw something very different in Illinois than we did in Minnesota. We saw Gov. Pritzker (D) really fight the administration and really try to stand up to Donald Trump. In Minnesota, you saw Gov. Walz (D)…did not do that. And I actually think that it did not serve Minnesota well. And look at what happened there. California will be the target of this administration, on immigration enforcement, on all sorts of issues, because it is — only because it is a Democratic state, because it is a blue state. That’s the reality that we live in, whoever — it has been, and it will be even more. Whoever is going to be governor will have to stand up to Donald Trump. Can I tell you, after working in Joe Biden’s administration, I do not trust Xavier Becerra to do that.”

She added, “I don’t think that he will be able to stand up to Trump and lead.” And explained, “Because when I saw him in the administration, and I think a lot of people did, and it’s — people understand this, it’s he was not effective in government. And I think that a lot of people in the Biden administration are talking about this, because they realize that he was not an effective HHS Secretary. And if you ask any Cabinet secretary, they would tell you the same thing.”

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