Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Administration Creating ‘Generational Destruction’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the Trump administration is creating “generational destruction.”

Goldberg said, “America has spent two months, eight days and tens of billions of dollars on the war in Iran, but the administration still can’t quite figure out what is going on. They don’t know how to get the message out. They don’t know where we are, why we’re there, and when it’s going to be over. It’s just crazy. So they tried some different approaches yesterday. Take a look.”

During a Tuesday press conference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “They are facing real catastrophic destruction to their economy — generational destruction to their economy, generational destruction to the wealth of their country imposed on themselves by the actions they are taking. They should check themselves before they wreck themselves in the direction that they’re going.”

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said, “We blew up their nuclear potential. It was obliterated. We would have had a rat and Iran with a nuclear weapon. And maybe we wouldn’t all be here right now. I can tell you the Middle East would have been gone. Israel would have been gone. These are sick people. And we’re not going to let the lunatics have a nuclear weapon.”

Goldberg said, “Somebody needs to tell Marco Rubio that there is generational destruction going on here as well. You know people finally got themselves up above water are now sinking down because of them.”

She continued, “This is on y’all. This is yours. This is a you can’t keep throwing Biden out there. This is yours. You’ve been in. But why has np one inthe administration been able to figure out what to say? Because I feel like every time they open their mouth is a lie. They don’t even know what the other one is saying. It’s like they’re in a separate it’s like they’re in a giant ballroom in all kinds of different spaces. What is going on?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “It’s like The Three Stooges of the apocalypse.”

Goldberg said, “I need that t-shirt.”

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