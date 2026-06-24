Scarborough: Netanyahu to Blame for NYC’s Socialist Uprising

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for last night’s Democratic congressional primary election outcomes in New York City that marked a decided swing to the left.

Scarborough said the “maximalist aims” of the Israeli government motivated those voters.

“If you want to blame anybody for what happened last night — I think you have to blame Benjamin Netanyahu,” Scarborough said. “Four years of maximalist aims, four years of ahistoric goals in the Middle East that anybody, anybody — from Dr. [Zbigniew] Brzezinski to even me could have told anybody over the past 20 years, it’s not going to work.”

He added, “The idea that you’re going to be able to brutalize children and women in Gaza with bombing that looks indiscriminate on TV day in and day out for years, that you’re gonna be able to level half of Lebanon, that you’re be able continue to allow thugs to run wild in the West Bank. And brutalizing Palestinians, brutalizing Christians in Bethlehem, brutalizing Christians across that area, along with Palestinian Muslims — especially Palestinian Muslims — blowing up Catholic churches in Gaza. Of course, I’m saying things that would relate to some of these people who are so shocked that Israel is in such low standing in America right now.”

(h/t Mediaite)

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