Dem Rep. McClellan on if Dems Ensured VA Map Followed Law: ‘Hindsight Is 20/20’

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) responded to a question on whether the process for approving Virginia’s invalidated congressional map should have gone differently and if the proponents of the map had made sure they were following the Virginia Constitution by saying that “Hindsight is 20/20, and I can’t control the past.”

Host Ryan Nobles asked, “Looking back on it, do you wish that the process had gone differently? One of the things that the state Supreme Court quibbled with was the timing of the election, when the election opened versus Election Day. Do you think that you had dotted all your Is and crossed all your Ts to make sure that you were in line with the Constitution to make sure that this passed if the voters approved it?”

McClellan answered, “Hindsight is 20/20, and I can’t control the past. All I can control is the future, and I think we need to move forward and organize and mobilize. We can still win at least two, if not three, in this climate, maybe even four of those seats under the current maps. And that’s where we need to put our energy, rather than second-guessing the past, which we can’t change.”

Earlier, McClellan said that she doesn’t trust the U.S. Supreme Court to “do the right thing on anything having to do with redistricting after they gutted what’s left of the Voting Rights Act.”

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