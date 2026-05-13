Tim Kaine: ‘The Senate Will Vote to End this War’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) predicted the Senate would vote to end the war against Iran.

Kaine said, “Anything that brings this war to an end would be a positive. The cease fire we’re in should be extended. The president has said he might start, you know, bombing again tomorrow. Republicans, even those who have supported the war, are telling him, don’t do this. We had a War Powers Resolution vote today and, you know, we had one Republican with us to say no war against Iran without a vote of Congress, then two, then three today. My Republican colleagues are hearing in their phone calls from their constituents that this is a stupid war. We don’t want to see inflation ratchet up. We don’t want to see gas prices $1.40, $1.50 and climbing higher than they were on February 27th. So this is going to get worse and worse for the president in Congress as my colleagues listen to their constituents. And so anything to extend the cease fire or end the war is smart, because the war is illegal and the war is stupid.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Do you mention those three Republicans? Is there anyone else on the GOP side that you think would would join you in your effort? I never predict what anyone else will do. I can tell you my vote, but, others are going to have to decide.”

Kaine said, “But we’re going to bring this vote to end the war up every week until we succeed. And as you saw today, it was a 50-49 vote. We’ve got three Republicans now voting with us. There shouldn’t be a war without a congressional authorization. I think the day that the Senate will vote to end this war, and it will be a historic vote, when we vote to do it is soon. I’ll do everything I can to hasten it, because I represent a very military state, and my state says this war is illegal and unwise.”

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