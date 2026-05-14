Raskin: Democrats Need to Take Democracy Back

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) made the startling statement that Democrats needed to take back the democracy because the Trump administration was “criminals.”

Raskin said, “Corruption is not, an occasional weekend excursion for them, corruption is all they do. It’s like watching The Sopranos and waking up in what is the scam of the day? What is the rip off in the caper we’re going to do today? They don’t have a plan to get health care to the American people, or lower inflation on day one, or bring down the price of groceries or housing. Now they’ve got plans to get themselves rich. So this is corruption versus democracy. To stand up for constitutional democracy is to stand up against all of these schemes of private self-enrichment and corruption, which is all that they are doing. And this is why I am saying to the Republicans, you have a unified Democratic caucus against this prostitution of the U.S. government and this plunder of the taxpayers?We need just a handful of you to stand up for your country.”

He added, “They are never conscious of what the law is, and they are flagrantly violating the Constitution and and exploiting the American people and our resources. And it’s a scandal. So we are in the fight of our lives every single day between now and the election in November. We’ve got to defend the election against every form of artifice, every scheme to corrupt it and steal it. And then we’ve got to keep going, because if we’re looking at a presidential election and we’ve got to defend democracy all the way through, but people need to get ready for this, because I know everybody has been in this struggle for a long time, but you got to stick with it because this is not the struggle for one year or one election cycle. We need to take democracy back from these people. They are criminals. They are plunderers. They are liars, thieves and hypocrites all the way.”

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