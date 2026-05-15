Trump: Could Have Kept Using Force with Iran, ‘Would Have Been Over’, We Paused at ‘Request of a Lot of Leaders That Are Friendly with Them’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump said that with Iran, “we stopped, could have gone for another few weeks, it would have been over. I did that at the request of a lot of leaders that are friendly with them.”

Trump began by saying, “Iran is wiped out militarily. It’s just a question of time. And we gave them a break by stopping a little while.”

Later, he added, “They have no navy, they have no air [force]. It’s all — it’s gone. It’s just a question of time. If we want — we stopped, could have gone for another few weeks, it would have been over. I did that at the request of a lot of leaders that are friendly with them. It’s not going to matter for them. They’re finished. Now, they can make a deal or they get annihilated.”

Trump further predicted that any military buildup that took place during the ceasefire can be easily destroyed.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett