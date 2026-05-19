FNC’s Keane: ‘We’re Six Weeks In’ to ‘Two-Week Deadline’ for Iran Deal, Seems Like There’s Just Delay

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) said that with Iran, “We’re six weeks in to what was supposed to be a two-week deadline to get a deal. And it just seems to be kicking down the road, time and time again.”

Keane said, “The president’s not going to make a bad deal. He’s the nation’s backstop here, for sure. But what’s been going on here? We’re six weeks in to what was supposed to be a two-week deadline to get a deal. And it just seems to be kicking down the road, time and time again. It looks like the Pakistanis, I think, are working with the Iranians in keeping — offering incentives for us to make a deal. We’re getting closer to the deal. But, then, when it comes to actually putting the facts on the table, there’s no deal of substance there that we’re willing to accept.”

He continued, “And I think just for the sake of our audience here, for them to understand that, even if we did make a deal, one of the provisions of the deal will be to unfreeze some of the assets, 100 billion, maybe not all of it at once, but some of it, and then condition the rest of it and unfreeze the sanctions that have been imposed. And that begins to finance, not only the survival of the regime, but the recovery of it. And that means we’re dealing with them for years to come. So there [are] limitations to this deal.”

Keane further stated that we can come up with a defensive plan to protect the energy infrastructure of other nations in the region, and we can threaten Iran that if they attack oil fields, we’ll hit their oil and gas infrastructure.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett