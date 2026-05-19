Marlow: We Know ‘The Dead’ Getting Student Loans, Of Course They Are Voting (for Democrats)

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about student loans.

Marlow said, “Dead people getting these loans…so, if you think dead people can figure out how to get student loans, do you feel like dead people might have figured out how to vote for Joe Biden?”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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