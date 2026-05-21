Comer: If Cuba Was Armed Better, ‘It Could Be a Threat’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said that Cuba “could be a threat” if it was further armed.

Comer said, “Cuba has always been a national security threat.” And it’s a “strategic problem for the United States if Cuba falls into the wrong hands.”

Host Rob Finnerty then cut in to ask, “Do you really think that Cuba’s a threat?”

Comer answered, “If some country went in and loaded Cuba with the same drones that Iran had when we first started bombing Iran, then, yes, I think it could be a threat. I don’t think that’s there.”

Comer added that nobody supports “an invasion of Cuba or anything else,” and he doesn’t believe one will take place. He also stated that “with the economic conditions the worst they’ve ever been in Cuba, I think now is a prime time for a strong president to go in and try to change that country and, hopefully, get it done.”

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