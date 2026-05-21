GOP Rep. Salazar: Cuba Isn’t Exactly Like Venezuela with Maduro, There’s a Family Calling Shots

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) said that she would like to see a resolution to the Castro regime like what happened in Venezuela but the situation in Cuba isn’t exactly the same “because we’ve got to take into consideration that Raul Castro is 95 years old” and therefore, his family is calling the shots and “I do think that the younger Castros need to be thinking really loud and clear what is it that they’re going to do with their father and themselves. Look what happened with Maduro and his wife. They’re both in jail. So, we’re talking about the Castro family. There are only three or four members who are really calling the shots.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “[T]he president said it wasn’t meant to send a message at all. This carrier had been — this strike group had been sort of off the coast of Brazil doing exercises. Now it’s moved to Cuba. There are questions about whether this is the setup for an effort to forcibly remove Raul Castro from the island. Is that a move that you would support?”

Salazar responded, “Of course — well, I believe that anything could happen when it comes to Cuba, and it’s not a similar case as in Venezuela, because we’ve got to take into consideration that Raul Castro is 95 years old. And I do believe that, when you’re 95, your kids and your grandchildren are the ones who are making decisions for you, health-wise, and — we’re talking about biology. So, I do think that the younger Castros need to be thinking really loud and clear what is it that they’re going to do with their father and themselves. Look what happened with Maduro and his wife. They’re both in jail. So, we’re talking about the Castro family. There are only three or four members who are really calling the shots.”

Sanchez clarified, “So, Congresswoman, just so that we’re clear on your position, you would support a military action to forcibly remove Castro from the island?”

Salazar answered, “I would like to see something like we saw in Venezuela, something quick, in and out, and if they don’t leave on their own devolution. I think that’s — that could be the case.”

She also said that the regime is out of support and “the Castro regime, who are in the business of power, they have nothing else to do. So, it’s a different scenario. And I’m sure this is going to unfold very quickly to the benefit of the United States.” She also expressed doubt that Russia will help Cuba because it doesn’t want to upset the U.S.

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