Ossoff: ‘A Mighty Wave Is Building to Rebuke’ Trump

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) claimed that “a mighty wave is building to rebuke” President Donald Trump’s “abuses of power.”

Ossoff said, “I am running in Georgia against two Trump lackeys who you can rest assured, as they race for the president’s approval, would be voting for this crooked ballroom. And this in insurrectionist slush fund. And in fact, every national political reporter in the country should be putting that question to these two candidates tonight.”

He added, “There is no path back to stopping Donald Trump in the Senate without winning in Georgia.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “What are, Georgia voters telling you about what they think the top issues are now?”

Ossoff said, “Lawrence, I am hearing from Republicans who come up to me on the street, or they approach me at the airport, or maybe they have my number and they give me a call, and they’re telling me that they are voting for a Democrat for the first time this year because they’ve just had enough. The abuses of power, the blatant self-enrichment and corruption. While the American people face all time high prices for rent and groceries and a meal out at a restaurant and the power bill, the people have had enough. And I believe that a mighty wave is building to rebuke these abuses of power and to restore checks and balances. But it’s all once again as it has election after election. Then it comes down to this race in Georgia.”

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