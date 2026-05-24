Exclusive — Ken Paxton Breaks Down the Brilliant Political Gambit That Led to Trump’s Surprise Endorsement

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Texas AG Ken Paxton talked about his race.

Paxton said, “We had concerns that Trump might endorse him. And we were like look, we want to highlight the problem here. The highlight is that the Senate with John Cornyn doesn’t accomplish anything.”

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