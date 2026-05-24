Exclusive — Ken Paxton: Netflix Manipulating Children to Watch Woke Shows with Illicit Data

Breitbart TV

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Texas AG Ken Paxton talked about Netflix.

Paxton said, “They’re taking our data. … They use that data to manipulate behavior, including that of children to watch these woke shows they have on Netflix.”

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