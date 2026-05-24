GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick: I Don’t Worry About President Trump’s Criticism

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) said he did not worry about retribution from President Donald Trump after introducing a bipartisan bill to stop the anti-weaponization fund.

Partial transcript as follows:

JONATHAN KARL: So, Congressman Fitzpatrick, how many of your Republican colleagues support this?

FITZPATRICK: Well, a lot of them tell me they support it. We’ll see how many actually, you know, join us in the effort by putting pen to paper and putting their name on it. You know, that remains to be seen.

KARL: Yes, but let me ask you about that, because if you — if you get, if you succeed here the way, well, the way Massie did the way Congressman Massie did in getting that Epstein discharge, forcing a vote on that, are you prepared for Donald Trump’s wrath? I mean, look what he did to Massie?

FITZPATRICK: This is about representing our constituents. You know, I represent a very independent-minded district in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, Pennsylvania, and they’re going to get independent-minded representation. They don’t like this fund. They don’t like money going to the ballroom, and their voice is going to be reflected on the floor of the House. So I don’t worry about, you know, any outside criticism. Everybody’s got a job to do. Everybody’s right free to speak their mind. I don’t criticize anybody for offering up their opinions, but, you know, my job is to represent the people that sent me here. So — and I’m going to do that.