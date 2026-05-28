House Homeland Security Chair: Iran Attacks Our Cyber ‘Every Day’

During an interview with the “Fox News Rundown” podcast released on Wednesday, Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) said that Iran attacks the U.S. “every day, millions of times a day, with cyberattacks.”

While discussing drone threats, [relevant remarks begin around 6:05] Garbarino said, “[C]ounter-drone, cyberattacks, and lone wolf actors, these are the things that we have to fight against. And if Iran had — if they could get it done, they would, they would attack us.”

He continued, “They attack us every day, millions of times a day, with cyberattacks. If they could get something done here on the ground, on our soil. They would do it. So, it always shocks me when you see people defending the Iranian terrorist regime.”

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