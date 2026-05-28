Susan Collins: ‘Don’t Think We Can Get’ Defense Budget Increase Trump Wants, Will Push ‘Substantial’ Increase

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) discussed the $1.5 trillion defense budget proposed by the Trump administration and said that there was an underfunding of defense under the Biden administration, but “I don’t think we can get a 28% increase that the President’s budget would propose in the defense appropriations bill. But I am going to push for a substantial, meaningful increase.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “President Trump has asked for $1.5 trillion in defense spending for the Pentagon. Is that even doable?”

Collins answered, “Well, the President is certainly correct that defense has been underfunded in the Biden administration, year after year after year. And you’ve only [got] to look at our Navy and compare it to the Chinese fleet to see the huge difference, where we have under 300 ships, and China’s approaching 400 now. It did not used to be that way, and that is a major problem. I don’t think we can get a 28% increase that the President’s budget would propose in the defense appropriations bill. But I am going to push for a substantial, meaningful increase.”

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