ABC’s Hostin: Platner ‘Allegations Are True’ But Our Country In ‘Grave Peril’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said the allegations against Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner are true, but Democrats needed to win the Maine U.S. Senate election because our country was in “grave peril.”

Hostin said, “Yeah, you know, I am conflicted. They asked Cory Booker how he felt about this because, I think all the allegations are true. The sexting with other women while married is definitely true because his wife is the person who gave the messages to his campaign them a heads up.”

She added, ‘She disclosed it, so why would she lie about that? So, that part is true. He’s also made racist remarks against African Americans. So he’s a cheater, he’s an antisemite — because the fact that he had that tattoo for 20 years and ‘didn’t know what it was’ is a lie. So he’s a liar, a racist, an antisemite, he’s a homophobe. So, he’s all the things, and character does matter. But, we have someone that has almost unbridled power in the White House at this point. There are no checks and balances, and the only way that we can maybe bring a bit of our democracy back is by having a Congress that functions and that has this checks and balances. And I do think one of the only ways is to win that seat in Maine. So I, like Cory Booker, said this is a concern, but our country is in grave, grave peril.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN