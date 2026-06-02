Booker: Rubio Has Stockholm Syndrome — He Is Trump’s Hostage

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was acting like he has “Stockholm syndrome” because he was a hostage to President Donald Trump.

Host Kaitlan Collins, “He says, the war’s over. You say it’s not. Do you agree with him, though, that Iran is in a weaker position because of the war?”

Booker said, “Their navy has degraded, their air force is degraded. But as we see as they continue to launch attacks on our regional allies and the United States as they’re holding the Strait of Hormuz right now, and clearly they overstated the amount of damage they did to missile launches and more. This is a stalemate that we’re in right now, the most powerful country on the planet, the United States of America, is in a stalemate with Iran, who still has military capabilities.”

He added, “We have not won this war. This war is not over. We still have military personnel that are at risk. We’re still spending billions of dollars a day in conducting these war operations. And the people that are paying for it. Beyond the tragic loss of 14 soldiers and hundreds injured is the American people every day at the pump that I know, Marco Rubio, I don’t know what happened to him when he became, secretary of state. It’s like he has Stockholm syndrome, that he’s doing whatever his hostage keeper or the president United States is telling him to do and telling him to say it is a complete lie. What he said this war is not over. We are actually doing something that is literally the definition of an act of war, which is an embargo of this of Iran. So again, non-serious people in important positions that are not telling the truth, or while the American people are paying the cost for it, this has got to end.”

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