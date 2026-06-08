Axelrod: Trump Declaring Elections Rigged ‘Is a Sin on Our Country’

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said President Donald Trump’s saying elections are rigged is a “sin on our country.”

Cooper said, “Obviously, the not surprising the president’s making baseless claims, again, about voter fraud of rigged elections. What do you think this signals for the midterms?

Axelrod said, “Well, listen, I think this is the important question. We’ve heard this now for years and years and years. So it isn’t surprising. The question is why? Why is he saying it? First of all, let’s say it’s absurd to suggest that this was rigged in order to kick out the Republicans, the frontrunners both in the mayor and the governor’s race would love to run against the Republicans. It is a very Democratic state. It’s an even more Democratic city.”

He continued, “Their chances are much greater running against Republicans, partly because they’re endorsed by Donald Trump, who is so unpopular in California.”

He added, “The election system of the United States isn’t among the most corrupt in the world, it is a model for the world. It is. We had the most scrutinized election ever in 2020, and no, no appreciable fraud was found. That should be a source of pride. And for him to run down the system and implant this notion in his followers that somehow, if you lose that the system must be rigged is a sin on the 250th year of our Declaration of Independence, that is a sin on our country.”

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