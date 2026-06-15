Jennifer Lopez Suggests Donald Trump a True New Yorker and Zohran Mamdani Is Not

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Jennifer Lopez.

Marlow said, “It honestly it feels like South Park dialogue or something that she would say that like and that’s the one where then you come back to your corner, your friends and say I can’t believe you said that.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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