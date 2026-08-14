Raskin: Trump Is Trying to ‘Steal Everything’ He Can Before the Election

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-CA) said President Donald Trump is trying to “steal everything” he can while discussing Truth Social charging $100,000 for early access to Trump’s posts.

Raskin said, “It’s a smash and grab, get rich quick scheme. And they’re turning the White House into one large insider trading conspiracy. And I think it does violate the 2012 Stock Act, which prohibits either members of Congress or the president from using nonpublic information for purposes of financial gain, to execute stock trades, which is his basic plan. He buys the stock and then he goes on TV 45 minutes later or the next day and pumps up the stock. That in itself is illegal. And then it’s illegal again to to gain financially through a tip off by saying, I’m going to be executing this insider trading scheme. Do you want to get in on it by paying me $100,000 a month?”

He added, “I mean, it reminds me of those games they used to have where you had ten minutes to take everything you can out of the supermarket. It just seems like before the election comes, they’re trying to steal everything they can from the taxpayers and from the U.S. government and to engage in every possible scam.”

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